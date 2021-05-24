NYPD Investigating Anti-Semitic Crime Spree In Brooklyn

Police are searching for the suspects behind at least two anti-Semitic incidents over the weekend in Borough Park, Brooklyn.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Police are searching for the suspects behind at least two anti-Semitic incidents over the weekend in Borough Park, Brooklyn.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
The NYPD is stepping up its presence in Jewish communities following a rise in hate crimes. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after suspects allegedly made anti-Semitic statements and damaged a car at a..