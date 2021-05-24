Priti Patel vows reform of ‘broken’ immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged wholesale reform of the UK’s “broken” immigration system as she unveiled plans for a “fully digital border” within five years.In a keynote speech on Monday, Ms Patel vowed to deliver a system that works for the “law-abiding majority” and against those who seek to “abuse our hospitality and generous spirit”.She also launched the US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling.