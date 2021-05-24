Priti Patel vows reform of ‘broken’ immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged wholesale reform of the UK’s “broken” immigration system as she unveiled plans for a “fully digital border” within five years.In a keynote speech on Monday, Ms Patel vowed to deliver a system that works for the “law-abiding majority” and against those who seek to “abuse our hospitality and generous spirit”.She also launched the US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling.
New travel permit part of Priti Patel's 'wholesale reform'
“Our immigration system is broken and we will fix it”
Hull Daily Mail