Phil Mickelson: "It's Very Possible This Is The Last Tournament I Ever Win"

Phil Mickelson made history Sunday when he became the oldest player to win one of golf's major titles.

The 50-year old won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

Dennis O'Donnell and KPIX golf analyst John Abendroth breaks down Mickelson's performance on Game Day.

(5-24-21)