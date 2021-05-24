CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: May 24, 2021

Start the week with the latest headlines and weather.
Today, we’re talking about Phil Mickelson making history as the oldest golfer to win a major tournament at age 50.
What do you want to accomplish by 50?WCCO 4 News - May 24, 2021
Start the week with the latest headlines and weather.
Today, we’re talking about Phil Mickelson making history as the oldest golfer to win a major tournament at age 50.
What do you want to accomplish by 50?WCCO 4 News - May 24, 2021
Happy Friday! Start the weekend with the latest news and weather. Valleyfair is getting ready to open tomorrow with new health and..
Start the day with the latest headlines and weather. There’s a St. Paul restaurant relaunching without tipping. All hourly..