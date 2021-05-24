American Airlines to Utilize Digital Vaccine Passports

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, more and more travel destinations are opening up to vaccinated travelers.

In an attempt to make travelers feel safer, American Airlines is launching a digital vaccine passport within VeriFLY, its health pass app.

The app will allow customers to securely upload their vaccination documents via photos.

It will then check your vaccination status against your destination and mark you as a simple pass or fail.

According to a press release, VeriFLY will give customers “peace of mind” and help them “travel with confidence.” .

VeriFLY will also allow users to utilize expedited check-in lanes at participating airports.

Rollout of VeriFLY will start for travel to El Salvador, the Bahamas and Guatemala, but is expected to expand soon.