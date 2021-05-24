Study Finds Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Highly Effective Against Brazilian Variant

Researchers in Argentina have tested Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, against Brazil’s P1 variant.

.

The study was conducted by the Dr. Vanella Institute of Virology of the National University of Córdoba (UNC).

The Argentinian researchers found that those inoculated with Sputnik V had a strong immune response against the variant.

.

85.5 percent of individuals developed antibodies against the variant two weeks after receiving their first vaccine dose.

.

Nearly 100 percent of individuals developed antibodies by day 42 - after receiving their second vaccine dose.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) cited the study in a statement, saying it “confirmed” the immunity offered by Sputnik V.

.

The study confirmed that the immunity developed in people vaccinated with 'Sputnik V' neutralizes the Brazilian strain after having received two doses, and even after the first, RDIF, via Reuters.

According to Rogelio Pizzi, dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNC, they are also conducting studies involving the U.K. strain.