Lee Health partners with Healthcare Network and NCH to host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

Lee Health is partnering with Healthcare Network and NCH Healthcare System to host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines.

In the House.

You can expectanother attempt next year.SUGGESTED ANCHOR TAG/FULLSCREENAnd though Florida’s endingparticipation in the pay boostprogram, for now, it willcontinue to participate in otherfederal unemploymentinitiatives.

That includes -Pandemic Unemployment Assistance- Pandemic EmergencyUnemployment Compensation - andMixed Earners UnemploymentSOUTHWEST FLORIDA HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS ANSWERING QUESTIONSABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES.MEMBERS OF LEE HEALTH,HEALTHCARE NETWORK, AND N-C-HPARTNERED TOGETHER FOR A VIRTUALTOWNHALL.THE HOUR-LONG EVENT WAS LIVETHIS MORNING.

THEY TOOKQUESTIONS FROM THE COMMUN