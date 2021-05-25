Fast-moving brush fire breaks out in Southern California

A fast-moving brush fire billed as the "Lake Fire" broke out near Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, California on Monday, May 24.

The fire burned more than 200 acres and evacuation orders were issued for parts of Jurupa Valley.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @2regalbeagles.