Over 175 unruly partygoers arrested in Southern California

Police arrested 178 people, including minors, during an unruly, destructive party over the weekend in Huntington Beach, California on May 23.

The party was sparked by a viral TikTok post by Adrian's Kickback.

The party attracted around 2,500 people and went out of control with scuffles erupting between groups.

Some at the gathering lit fireworks and damaged property as police officers responded to control the crowds.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @oscaraquinophotography.