Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Merck is the #17 analyst pick.

Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Merck ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #236 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Merck is lower by about 4.5%.

