Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Members for ‘Unfair and Unlawful Business Practices’

Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Members for, ‘Unfair and Unlawful Business Practices’.

Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven former staff members.

.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the group previously worked for Kardashian at her Hidden Hills property.

.

They are reportedly suing her for "unfair and unlawful business practices” after being told they were being hired as full-time employees, but treated as independent contractors.

This led them to losing out on full-time benefits.

They claim that Kardashian specially failed to provide meal breaks, cover expenses, and “pay overtime wages.”.

A representative for Kardashian has since spoken out about the lawsuit and said she was “not responsible” for their grievances.

The workers were hired by a third-party vendor, meaning whatever agreements exist were made directly between the business and their staff.

.

Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between this worker and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon, Representative for Kim Kardashian, via 'The Sun'