Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Members for, ‘Unfair and Unlawful Business Practices’.
Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven former staff members.
.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the group previously worked for Kardashian at her Hidden Hills property.
.
They are reportedly suing her for "unfair and unlawful business practices” after being told they were being hired as full-time employees, but treated as independent contractors.
This led them to losing out on full-time benefits.
They claim that Kardashian specially failed to provide meal breaks, cover expenses, and “pay overtime wages.”.
A representative for Kardashian has since spoken out about the lawsuit and said she was “not responsible” for their grievances.
The workers were hired by a third-party vendor, meaning whatever agreements exist were made directly between the business and their staff.
.
Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between this worker and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon, Representative for Kim Kardashian, via 'The Sun'