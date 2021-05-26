Innovative Indian student creates COVID mask with microphone and speaker

An innovative Indian student appears to have solved the problem of how to make yourself heard while wearing a COVID mask.

Kevin, a first-year B.Tech student of Thrissur Government Engineering College, has created a detachable microphone and speaker which can be fitted to the mask.

Kevin came up with the idea after his doctor parents complained about trying to make themselves heard all day when speaking to patients.

The device can be used continuously for four to six hours on a thirty-minute charge.

The microphone attaches to the mask with a magnet.

Kevin says his invention is in high demand but more work needs to be done before it can be produced at scale.