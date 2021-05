Ramdev in trouble as IMA Uttarakhand sends defamation notice, demands apology | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev as The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served a defamation notice to him for alleged disrespectful remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

#Ramdev #IMA #YogaGuruRamdev