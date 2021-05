Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out land yachting

'William and Kate got stuck into trying out land yachting on a beach in St Andrews, the town in Scotland where they met 20 years ago.

The royal couple took a trip down memory lane with the visit and started the day by trying out the sport with teenage carers who were enjoying a day in the land yachts.

They asked them if their friends understood everything they do as carers, and praised the staff at the charity, Fife Young Carers, for their work.'