William and Kate ride in Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover for drive-in cinema event
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by arriving for a drive-in cinema date in one of his beloved Land Rovers.William and Kate spoke via videocall to thr stars of Cruella, Emma Stone, who plays Cruella and Emma Thompson, who plays her rival Baroness Von Hellman.