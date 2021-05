Duchess of Cambridge gives speech at NHS charity drive-in in Edinburgh

The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to NHS workers during a speech at a drive-in cinema in Edinburgh.Kate was joined William at the unique event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple, who are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, hosted NHS staff for the special screening of Disney’s Cruella, in recognition of their vital work throughout the pandemic, after they had visited their old university town of St Andrews.