WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over ‘Mass Surveillance’ Rules

WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over ‘Mass Surveillance’ Rules.

On May 26, WhatsApp confirmed it has filed a lawsuit... .

... in an attempt to block new rules that would force social media platforms to supply private user information.

The company is mostly in disagreement with a new rule that would require social media companies to find the "first originator" of messages... .

... if authorities need that information.

Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy, WhatsApp, via statement.

We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users.

, WhatsApp, via statement.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it would only ask for that information if it was needed for an investigation or to prevent "very serious offenses.".

The government respects the right of privacy and has no Intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, via statement.

With about 400 million users, India is WhatsApp's biggest market