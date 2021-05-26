Daily Dividend Report: KDP,DE,BMO,MRK,HPQ

As previously announced, this quarterly dividend represents an increase of 25% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in US dollars, on the Company's common stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in US dollars, on the Company's common stock.

As previously announced, this quarterly dividend represents an increase of 25% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2021.

The Deere Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.90 per share on common stock payable August 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2021.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2021.

Payment will be made on July 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

The HP board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1938 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2021, is payable on July 7, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2021.

HP has approximately 1.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding.