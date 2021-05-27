No Ordinary Love Movie (2021)

No Ordinary Love Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When two women are betrayed by their manipulative husbands, they begin plotting to find a way out.

Available June 15th.

Lines between romantic ideals and control become blurred when Elizabeth’s charming husband manipulates her into believing that she is going insane.

At the same time, Tanya’s idyllic life is marred when her husband can no longer handle the stress of his career.

When both women decide to leave, they realize it isn’t going to go as smoothly as they’d planned.

The escape they seek, may turn deadly.

DIRECTED BY Chyna Robinson STARRING DeAna Davis, Lynn Andrews III, April Hartman, Eric Hanson, and Cleshia Huckaby-Butler