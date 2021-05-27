Americans Love to Travel But There’s a New Name for Travelers That Normally Don’t Plan Ahead

Americans love to travel, but they have different ways of doing it.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Travel Centers of America.
Americans love to travel, but they have different ways of doing it.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Travel Centers of America.
Two-thirds of LGBTQ+ Americans believe representation in media is "greatly lacking," according to new research.The survey of 2,000..
The average American hasn't left their home state in about three and a half years, according to new research.For some, that might..