The Sri Lankan navy cleared debris that had washed up on a beach from a cargo ship burning off the coast.
Sri Lankan navy clear debris washed up from cargo ship burning off coast
Footage from May 27 shows the officials removing charred parts of metal that had washed up upon Pamunugama beach.
The X-Press Pearl has been burning for several days.