Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 27, 2021

Sri Lankan navy clear debris washed up from cargo ship burning off coast

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:39s 0 shares 1 views
Sri Lankan navy clear debris washed up from cargo ship burning off coast
Sri Lankan navy clear debris washed up from cargo ship burning off coast

The Sri Lankan navy cleared debris that had washed up on a beach from a cargo ship burning off the coast.

The Sri Lankan navy cleared debris that had washed up on a beach from a cargo ship burning off the coast.

Footage from May 27 shows the officials removing charred parts of metal that had washed up upon Pamunugama beach.

The X-Press Pearl has been burning for several days.

Explore