Prep Baseball Report hosts championship tournament

THAT IS AVALIABLE 24-7.BATTER UP!TODAY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLPLAYERS WILL GET TO SHINE ON THEDIAMOND.THE PANDEMIC SHUT DOWN THE HIGHSCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP--BUT NOW THEY GET A CHANCE TOSHOW OFF THEIR SKILLS TORECRUITERS.-13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR RACHELMOORE SHOWS YOU WHERE ITS TAKINGPLACE.WHEN THE NIAA ANNOUNCED THEREWOULD BE A HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLSEASON BUT NO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP- PREP BASEBALL REPORT STEPPEDUP TO THE PLATE AND ORGANIZEDWHAT COACHES AND PLAYERS ARECALLING A FIRST CLASS EVENTTHIS ISN’T LIKE AN INVITATIONALTOURNAMENT WHERE TEAMS HAVE TOPAY TO PLAY--ALL THE TEAMS IN THIS TOURNAMENTHAD TO EARN THEIR SPOTS DURINGTHE REGULAR SEASON.THE FIRST TWO ROUNDS TODAY WILLBE HERE AT "BISHOP GORMAN" ASWELL AS "FAITH LUTHERAN HIGHSCHOOL" - THEN THE TOURNAMENTWILL MOVE - TO THE LAS VEGASBALL PARK FOR THE SEMI-FINALS ONSATURDAY AND THE CHAMPIONSHIPGAME ON MONDAY.WE SPOKE TO PBR ORGANIZER BRETTHARRISON WHO PLAYED BASEBALLHERE IN NEVADA AND KNOWS JUSTHOW IMPORTANT THESE CHAMPIONSHIPTOURNAMENTS ARE TO HIGHSCHOOLERS.Brett HarrisonScouting Director of Nevada,Prep Baseball ReportI remember the excitement andthe joy that that really broughtme and all of my teammates; toeven have an opportunity inthat.

And the unfortunatesituation that we’re in, and notallowing another year withoutbeing able to play for theultimate prize, we had theresources and enough people whowere behind us to be able topull this off.A PORTION OF THE TICKET SALESWILL SUPPORT THE 2021 LITTLELEAGUE NEVADA STATE CHAMPION -SO THAT THEY CAN REPRESENT OURSTATE IN THE LITTLE LEAGUE WESTREGION TOURNAMENT IN SANBERNARDINO -SO ALL AROUND IT’S THIS EVENT ISLOOKING OUT FOR THESE HIGHSCHOOL KIDS AS WELL AS THE NEXTGENERATION OF BASEBALL PLAYERSHERE IN NEVADA.IF YOU’RE INTERESTED INPURCHASING TICKETS, WE WILL POSTA LINK ON OUR WEBSITE.REPORTING LIVE RACHEL MOORE -