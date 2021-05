'School of Rock' actor Kevin Clark passes away, Jack Black mourns his loss | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate incident actor Kevin Clark playing little drummer boy in the wildly popular movie, "School of Rock", has passed away on Wednesday.

Kevin Clark stuck with his music after appearing nearly 20 years ago as drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the Jack Black starter 2003 musical comedy film.

