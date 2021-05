'Friends' Reunion: Lady Gaga Teams Up With Lisa Kudrow for 'Smelly Cat' Duet | Billboard News

'Friends: The Reunion' didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together when it arrived on HBO Max Thursday (May 27), it also delivered on one heck of a fan-favorite: "Smelly Cat."