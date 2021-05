Eager To Get Back To Traveling This Summer? Here Are Some Tips To Stay Safe And Save Money

Avoid the roads if you can later today.

It's the start of Memorial Day Weekend, and AAA predicts Chicago's worst holiday traffic will pick up before 3 p.m.

This afternoon.

Travel is a hot topic now that vaccinations are opening the door to fun.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares a few trip tips.