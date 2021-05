Brother of victim arrested in March killing in near West End

HAS BEEN ASKING WHO SHOT ANDKILLED THEIR LOVED ONE.BUT THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION- MAY BE JUST AS HEARTBREAKINGAS THEIR LOSS.OUR CRIMEINSIDER TELLS US WHO POLICE HAVEIN CUSTODY AND HIS CONNECTIONTO THE VICTIM... NEW AT 11.JAQUAN ATKINS WAS SHOT TO DEATHON SNOWDEN LANE INTHE NEAR WEST END BACK IN LATEMARCH AN ARREST INCONNECTION TO HIS CASE WAS MADEMONDAY TWO STREETSNORTH ON MARIAN STREET.A FEW WEEKS AGO I INTERVIEWEDJAQUAN ATKINS YOUNGER SISTERALICIA " HE HAD JEWELERY ANDVALUABLES THAT WEREN'T TAKEN ,SO ITDEFITINELY WAS SOMEONE HE WASCOMFORTABLE WITH."COMFORTABLE AS IN SIBLING?

RPDMAJOR CRIMES DETECTIVES THINKSO MONDAY, THEY ARRESTEDJAQUAN'S BROTHERERIC HE'S CHARGED WITH AFIREARMS CHARGE RELATEDJTOAQUAN'S DEATH INVESTIGATIONAND INVESTIGATORSSAY MORE CHARGES COULD BE ON THEWAY" A FIREARMS CHARGE IS A FELONYAND THAT CAN BE ENOUGH TOHOLDOM SEONE ON EVEN THOUGHNORMAL CIRCUMSTANCESTHEY'RE PROBABLY LET GO, BUT APROSECUTOR CAN TELL A JUDGEABOUT OTHER INVESTIGATIONS ANDOTHER FACTORS ..SOJUDGES SOMETIMES HOLD THEM ONTHINGS THEY NORMALLYWOULDN'T." MAJOR CRIMESDETECTIVESEXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT ATATKINS MARIAN STREET HOMETWO BLOCKS FROM WHERE JAQUANLIVED ON SNOWDENAND EVEN THOUGH CELL PHONE DATAEVIDENCE MAY COME OFF THESAME TOWER..CBS 6 LEGAL EXPERTTODD STONE SAYS INVESTIGATORSHAVE WAYS TO PINPOINT AN EXACTLOCATION.CRIME INSIDERSOURCES SAY A WEAPON WAS FOUNDDURING THE SEARCH."IF IT'S NOT THE SAME GUN THENTHEY DON'T HAVE THAT EVIDENCEBUT THEE ARRE OTHER WAYS TOBUILD A CASE.SAY HIS CELL PHONE TOSEE WHERE HE TRAVELED, TEXTED,WHO HE WAS CALLING,HE WREHE WAS AT A CERTAINIM TE..MUCHOF THAT CAN BEDETERMINED THROUGH ELECTRONICS.STONE SAYS THE FORENSICINVESTIGATION OF ERIC ATKINSPHONE IS LIKELY UNDERWAYHE SITS IN JAIL WITH NO BOND.WORKING FOR YOU..JO