Ex-health and safety sales manager finds happiness in new career as sexologist and orgasm coach

A convent educated woman who trained as a health and safety sales manager and spent a decade climbing the corporate ladder spoke of the epiphany that saw her gain even greater success as a sexologist and orgasm coach.Dubbed the ‘real life Samantha Jones’ – after fellow Scouser Kim Cattrall’s sex-mad character in TV’s Sex and the City – Caroline D’Arcy’s dramatic career change came after being introduced to BDSM (bondage, dominance, and sadomasochism) by a former boyfriend.Originally from Liverpool, Caroline, 38, who now lives in Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, with her creative director partner, Salim, 34, said: “It just opened up my eyes and it was the first time I didn’t feel like an outsider when it came to sex.