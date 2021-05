Covid update

INTO DEEP WATER.{***CORONAVIRUSANIMATION**}{***OTS**}A NEWS STUDY{***OTS**}A NEWS STUDY SHOWS COVID-19PATIENTS WHO GO TO THE HOSPITALHAVE LESS THAN A 50-PERCENTCHANCE OF LEAVING THE HOSPITALIN WORSE SHAPE.{***VO**}THE STUDY FOUND LESS THAT45-PERCENT OF PATIENTS LEAVE THEHOSPITAL WITH DIMINISHEDPHYSICAL ABILITIES.20-PERCENT SUFFERED SO MUCHDAMAGE, THEY COULD NO LONGERLIVE BY THEMSELVES.RESEARCHERS SAY THE NUMBERS WEREGATHERED DURING THE BEGINNING OFTHE PANDEMIC SO TODAYS NUMBERSMAY ACTUALLY BE LOWER.AT THE START OF THE PANDEMICMANY HOSPITALS FOCUSED ONTREATING AND RELEASING PATIENTSRATHER THAN LONG-TERM IMPACTS OFTHE ILLNESS.{***WIPE**}{***VO**}TWO COMPANIES ANNOUNCE THEDEVELOPMENT OF A POTENTIALLY NEWCOVID-19 VACCINE.SANOFI AND GLAXO-SMITH-KLINEANNOUNCED A TRIAL OF 35-THOUSANDPARTICIPANTS.

IT WILL TEST THEPOTENTIAL TWO-DOSE VACCINEAGAINST THE ORIGINAL CORONAVIRUSAND THE VARIANT FIRST SEEN I