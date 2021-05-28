Aussie woman offers hugs for passersby 'going through hard times'

A kind-hearted woman in Brisbane, Australia, offered passersby free hugs if they were "going through a tough time.

A kind-hearted woman in Brisbane, Australia, offered passersby free hugs if they were "going through a tough time." Samantha blindfolded herself as she stood on a high street with a sign that read: "If you are going through a hard time, come hug me." She said: "Kindness does not see gender, age, race or sexuality.

Kindness only sees another heart." Footage from May 21 shows several passersby hugging Samantha.