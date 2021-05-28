Over two-thirds of Americans care about supporting social causes in their communities, new research shows

A new study revealed over half of Americans (53%) gave back to their community and took action for the first time in their entire lives in 2020.Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, which recently announced "Made For A Better Tomorrow" — a national campaign that donates water to communities in need for every pledge to recycle— the study also found supporting social causes in the community is important to 68% of Americans.