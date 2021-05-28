Woman faces backlash after demanding pricey graduation gift: ‘She’s way too entitled”

A teenager can’t believe her big sister’sexpensive graduation present request.

She askedReddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to weigh in.“My sister asked me to buy her this £500 diamondnecklace that she likes,” the Reddit poster said.“I was given a student loan by the government,so I could afford the necklace.

But I’m moving outnext year and I live in a really expensive city”.“I plan on doing a study abroad next summer; so moneyis gonna be kinda tight.

Also, my parents can’t affordto help me financially, so I’ll be living off my loan”.“I told my sister no because I need to savemy money and she called me stingy and hasn’t spokento me in like a week,” the Reddit poster wrote.“My mom says I should just be the bigger personand apologize, but I don’t know what to say …I actually think my sister should apologize, sinceshe’s way older than me and she got loads of moneyfrom my grandparents for her graduation”.Reddit users thought the big sister was beingridiculous.

“She’s way too entitled,” one person said.“You have a loan, which is to help youlive and pay for your education, not tobuy expensive jewelry,” another said