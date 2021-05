People help remove stickers that anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters pasted on a London bus today (May 29), during the "Unite for Freedom" rally.

People help remove stickers that anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters pasted on a London bus today (May 29), during the "Unite for Freedom" rally.

The demonstrators marched in London against the vaccines as well as the regulations imposed by the British government to curb coronavirus infections.