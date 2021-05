Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant from Indian & UK strain, is it dangerous?| Oneindia News

Vietnam has discovered a new Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains.

The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

#Vietnam #Covid19 #VietnamVirusVariant