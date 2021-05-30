Heroic officials trek 7 kms in the Himalayas to bring 82-year-old COVID-19 patient to the hospital

In this clip, Indian officials reach a remote village in the Himalayas to help an 82-year-old man, who has COVID-19, and bring him to the hospital.

On May 27, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received an SOS message that an ambulance could not reach a village in the Pithoragarh district.

The area is located in a remote part of the Indian Himalayas and has no motorable roads.

The team wore personal protective equipment, trekked across forests, river streams, and mountains, to reach and help the old man.

They put him on a stretcher and carried him to the ambulance.

An SDRF official said: “It was backbreaking work as the terrain is difficult to trek even in normal times.

But we are happy we saved a life.

We took all the precautions to keep our personnel safe".

The clip was filmed on May 28, in the Himalayan town of Pithoragarh, India.