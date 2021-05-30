Police ask for help to identify boy found dead on hiking trail

Authorities in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help to identify a boy found dead on a trail near the city, after a woman mistakenly identified him as her son.
KVVU’s Lauren Martinez reports.
Authorities in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help to identify a boy found dead on a trail near the city, after a woman mistakenly identified him as her son.
KVVU’s Lauren Martinez reports.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a hiker found a child's body, believed to be 10 years old, near a..