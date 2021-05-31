Dozens of revellers arrested at Shisha bar ‘breaking Covid-19 rules’ in Thailand

Dozens of revellers were arrested at a Shisha bar for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules in Thailand.

The party-goers – 24 Thais and seven foreigners – were caught drinking alcohol and having a hookah smoking session in the popular nightlife district in Chonburi province on May 27.

Police raided the bar after they received reports from locals that the venue had been secretly serving booze to customers despite a ban implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

All 31 customers including the bar owner were taken to the police station for questioning and processing of charges.

Police Major Chainarong Chai-in said: ‘They will be charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions but further investigation is needed.’ The bar and restaurant was only permitted to serve food to dining customers but were not allowed to sell alcoholic drinks.

Eight hookah pipes and several bottles of alcohol were found in the bar which was recorded as evidence against for allegedly breaking the guidelines.

Thailand has recorded 156,370 cases of Covid-19 so far with 1,012 deaths so far as of May 30 following a third wave of infections.

Sweeping restrictions have been imposed on bars, restaurants and businesses.