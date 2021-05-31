Hottest day of the year and good surfing conditions brought a large crowd of beachgoers to Fistral Bay Newquay, Cornwall

A hot sunny day in Cornwall, UK, brought many beach goers to the surfing beach of Fistral Bay Newquay, on Monday (May 31).

The major UK school holiday,' Half-term holiday', filled many beach bars and restaurants with large crowds enjoying the glorious weather.

Hottest day of the year and good surfing conditions brought a large crowd of beachgoers to Fristal Bay beach, Cornwall.