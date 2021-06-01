Dragon Girl Movie

Dragon Girl Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Christmas is just around the corner in the little village Borington and everyone is preparing for the holidays – everyone except for eleven-year-old refugee Sara (Isha Zainab Khan).

Afraid of having to leave the country, she constantly hides from the police and takes refuge in vacant houses.

One day, everything changes when she has an incredible encounter: A shy animal has lost its way and crashes into the very same house.

She can hardly believe her own eyes when she realizes – it is a dragon.

When the aspiring YouTube star Mortimer (Iver Aunbu Sandemose) comes to his neighbor’s house and finds them, Sara and her new friend seem to be in danger… Can the three outsiders overcome their fears and team up?

Director: Katarina Launing Producer: Frederick Howard Script: Lars Gudmestad, Harald Rosenløw-Eeg Cast Isha Zainab Khan Iver Aunbu Sandemose Anders Baasmo Christiansen Kyrre Haugen Sydness Vanessa Borgli