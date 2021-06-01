Me And Orson Welles Movie

Me And Orson Welles Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story of a whirlwind week in 1937 NYC when a young aspiring actor (#ZacEfron) is thrown into the middle of Orson Welles' Mercury Theatre Company on the eve of the opening of Welles' historic staging of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.

During this week, Richard will find romance with a worldly older woman (#ClaireDanes), become immersed in a creative experience few are afforded, and learn the downside of crossing the imperious, brilliant Welles (#ChristianMcKay).

#MeAndOrsonWelles