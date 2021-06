Yogi Adityanath to be replaced? Speculation rife amid BJP review meet | Oneindia News

There is widespread speculation that the party is concerned over CM Yogi Adityanath's popularity ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in UP and has set up review meets to assess their work; A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

