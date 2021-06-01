Inside Prince Harry and Meghan’s Circle of Hollywood Friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of friends in California.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few of their obvious circle of friends.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of friends in California.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few of their obvious circle of friends.
Kim Kardashian had a level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family removed from her app..
The wax versions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a new home with the stars, a true reflection of their human-form..