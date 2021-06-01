Russian authorities ramp up pressure on opposition ahead of parliamentary elections

Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that dissolved itself last week, was pulled off a plane at St.
Petersburg's airport late Monday and was to be taken to Krasnodar in southern Russia.
Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that dissolved itself last week, was pulled off a plane at St.
Petersburg's airport late Monday and was to be taken to Krasnodar in southern Russia.
By John Perry*
Both Honduras and Nicaragua hold presidential elections in November 2021 and the US government has a..