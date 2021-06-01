Noon weather forecast

It's June 1st!

The beginning of meteorological summer and the Atlantic hurricane season.

It will be an unsettled start to the month, if you need to mow get it done sooner than later.

We'll end up mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers developing Tuesday, expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rounds of showers and storms fire up overnight into midweek and will continue into Thursday.

The good news, after we get past the showers and storms we have consistent highs 80s on the way this weekend into next week.

After that unseasonably cool, below average May it'll be nice to finally warm up.