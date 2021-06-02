New Music: DMX, Moby, The Veronicas, Of Mice & Men

Rapper DMX died just seven weeks ago at the age of 50 from a heart attack and Def Jam Recordings has wasted no time releasing his first posthumous and eighth overall release, which began recording in 2020 during the pandemic.

Produced by Swizz Beatz, the album has an all-star line-up including Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Alicia Keys, Bono, and more.

Back in 1992 Moby released his first record of electronic dance music, and by the mid-decade, he had become a leader in the genre.

Now in 2021, Moby has released his 19th studio album Reprise , which reflects an overview of his career.

Working with the Budapest Art Orchestra and multiple guest artists such as jazz vocalist Gregory Porter and Jim James from the rock group My Morning Jacket , Moby has reworked many of his best-known songs, including "Natural Blues" from his 1999 album Play.

The original idea for the record started in 2018 when he first played with an orchestra under the direction of famed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

Australian vocal duo The Veronicas are comprised of identical Australian twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso.

Godzilla on Sony Music Australia is the first full-length record in seven years for the band and their fourth overall.

The pop group first made plans for the album back in 2016 with the release of the single "In My Blood,' which became their third Australian number-one single.

In the years that have followed, The Veronicas have continued to release singles, leading up to this release.

Keep an eye out for another record from the duo scheduled to drop in five weeks called Human.

California metal band Of Mice & Men has a new EP titled Bloom via SharpTone Records.

This latest EP joins Timeless , released in February, which is the first in a series of EPs that will make up the group's next full-length album.

Fans will be pleased to know that the band stays true to form, delivering its trademark punishing riffs and catchy hooks.