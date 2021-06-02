Large tornado forms over rice field and destroys houses in the Philippines

A large tornado formed over a rice field and destroyed houses in the Philippines on Tuesday (June 1).

Residents were shocked when they saw the funnel-shaped weather phenomenon extending from the fields into the dark clouds in the sky in Isabela province.

The violent rotating wind damaged ten houses but no one was hurt as the people escaped before it reached the residential areas.

A village officer said: "Everyone was safe but some of the houses were damaged.

The crops were saved because we recently finished harvest season." A tornado is a violent rotating column of air extending from a thunderstorm to the ground.

The most violent tornadoes are capable of tremendous destruction with wind speeds of up to 300 mph.