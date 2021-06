Williamson: Review into school hours as days end too early

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the government is reviewing the school hours to help children with both academic learning and enrichment activities.

He added the redistribution of school holidays was not being considered but said he is "always mindful" to consider changes that could benefit students.

Report by Alibhaiz.

