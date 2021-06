Labour: Government put children last throughout pandemic

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says she is disappointed in the government's new £1.4 billion scheme for education, accusing it of "putting children last" throughout the Covid pandemic.

She insisted young people should be the "top priority", and should be given the support they need to "realise their dreams and ambitions".

Report by Alibhaiz.

