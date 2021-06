Hyderabad witnesses 'Sun Halo', rare 22 degree rainbow-coloured ring around sun| Oneindia News

Days after people witnessed a rare phenomenon in skies over Bengaluru, the Sun's Halo was spotted again on Wednesday in parts of Hyderabad.

The incident left people marvelling as the rainbow-coloured rings appeared encircling the Sun in the morning hours.

#SunHalo #HaloSun #SunHaloHyderabad