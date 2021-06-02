Moment cows brought a cricket game to a halt - by invading the pitch mid match

This is the moment two cows brought a cricket game to a halt - by invading the pitch mid-match. Footage shows the hoofed mammals charging across the pitch mid-afternoon having escaped from a nearby field.They can be seen galloping around Dunton Bassett Cricket Club during the hottest day of the year to the amusement of the crowd. After doing a lap of the grounds, the pair fittingly exited via cow corner - a fielding position between deep mid-wicket and wide long-on.Onlooker Lucy Beri, 55, said: "They managed to jump over a fence and cause a traffic jam before they arrived on the grounds. "My husband has played cricket for 50 years and has never come across anything like it. "It's definitely a first."They actually fled via cow corner which was quite fitting!". The video was filmed May 30 2021 in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

