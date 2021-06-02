Duke University Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire After Next Season

NBC reports that Krzyzewski, who has tallied an NCAA-record 1,170 wins, will retire after this upcoming season.

Since taking over in Durham, North Carolina, in 1980, he's led the Blue Devils to 97 NCAA Tournament wins, .

12 Final Fours, 12 ACC regular-season titles, 15 ACC Tournament crowns and five national championships.

The Blue Devils won national titles under his leaderhip in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and most recently in 2015.

Roy Williams, Krzyzewski's rival and friend, retired from coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels just two months ago.

Hard to imagine college basketball without Coach K and Roy Williams, ACC Network, via Twitter